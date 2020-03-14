The city of Bakersfield is set to increase refuse and recycling rates by 4 percent for the next fiscal year, while keeping sewer rates stable.
The city said in a memorandum that the increase is needed to pay for the higher costs required by hauling contractors as well as the significant expenditure increases for handling recyclables combined with declines in revenue.
Rates for single-family dwellings are expected to increase from $214 to $223 annually. The city noted in the memorandum that Bakersfield’s refuse rates are among the lowest in the state.
“The city of Bakersfield is dedicated to keeping its refuse rates as low as possible while also complying with state mandates,” the city wrote in the memo, adding that it only increased rates when operating costs rose.
A public hearing on the rate increase will be held June 10, the memo said.
The Bakersfield Police Department is now accepting applications for the Junior Police Academy, which is scheduled to take place from June 8 to July 3 for 11- to 13-year-old students and July 13 to Aug. 7 for 14- to 17-year-old students.
Applications can be turned in at the Bakersfield Police Activities League, located at 301 E. 4th St.
New outdoor fitness equipment is coming to the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village. A new exercise area will include a canvas shade for use during the hot summer months.
The equipment should be installed by early April.
The city of Bakersfield is reminding citizens to continue with water conservation efforts by not watering lawns during rainstorms, and to wait 48 hours after rainstorms before recommencing watering.
The city said in its weekly general information packet that the Bakersfield area is tracking precipitation to be 40 percent below average this year, while last year, the amount of precipitation was 21 percent above average.
“This annual variability reminds us that water conservation is always important to implement and helps preserve our local water supply,” the city wrote in the packet.
