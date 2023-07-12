The city of Bakersfield on Wednesday unveiled a new, $1.5 million entrepreneurship grant program geared toward qualified entrepreneurs who sign up for local technical assistance training.
Applicants living in certain census tracts in the city may qualify for grants of between $5,000 and $40,000. The money can be used for expenses ranging from payroll and benefits to rent, permit fees and operating costs, according to a city news release.
Grant recipients must first be trained by one of the city's partners: Bakersfield College Launchpad, Cal State Bakersfield's Division of Extended Education and Global Outreach and Small Business Development Center, and the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce.
Made available through the city's Economic & Community Development Department, the grants are being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. The program will finish when the last of the money is granted.
The program will make an enormous impact for small and microbusinesses in Bakersfield that are "working hard to navigate a post-COVID world," the department's assistant director, Jenni Byers, said in the release.
“These businesses face many challenges already," she added, "and this program will help set them up for success and impact our local economy in a positive way.”