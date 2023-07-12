The city of Bakersfield on Wednesday unveiled a new, $1.5 million entrepreneurship grant program geared toward qualified entrepreneurs who sign up for local technical assistance training.

Applicants living in certain census tracts in the city may qualify for grants of between $5,000 and $40,000. The money can be used for expenses ranging from payroll and benefits to rent, permit fees and operating costs, according to a city news release.

