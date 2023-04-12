 Skip to main content
City reports 69 nuisance properties abated in past month, 20 demolished this year

Gonzales city council

Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales, Bakersfield’s Ward 2 councilman, discusses the importance Wednesday of using code enforcement to remedy the city's dilapidated buildings.

 John Donegan / The Californian

Bakersfield officials reported substantial progress Wednesday in their campaign to address nuisance properties around the city.

According to a monthly report by the city’s code enforcement division, 69 properties underwent an assessment hearing March 13 and have since been abated, meaning the properties were tidied, enclosed or demolished.

