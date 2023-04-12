City reports 69 nuisance properties abated in past month, 20 demolished this year

Bakersfield officials reported substantial progress Wednesday in their campaign to address nuisance properties around the city.
According to a monthly report by the city’s code enforcement division, 69 properties underwent an assessment hearing March 13 and have since been abated, meaning the properties were tidied, enclosed or demolished.
Open and abandoned buildings deemed to be public hazards and violations of city codes present a recurrent problem in the city. Many fall into disrepair because of neglect by their owners.
This latest round of abatements is part of the city’s continuing effort to clean up the city’s most problematic properties, which often pose a fire hazard to nearby buildings.
The majority of abatements listed — 41 properties, or about 60 percent — took place in Ward 2, while 11 abatements were in Ward 3. All of the other five wards had a few abatements, no more than four each.
Officials said the city completed 20 demolitions so far this fiscal year, with another 17 pending — a record year for demolitions.
“We have to address these properties if we truly want to see community revitalization,” said Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales, the Ward 2 councilman. “Everyone must participate and that includes property owners in the area.”
He noted the rate of abated properties has risen significantly in recent months.
“It's no surprise that the most have occurred in the urban core,” Gonzales said. “It’s often in the old parts of the city where we have had these issues, and yet they’ve gone overlooked.”
Gonzales attributed the rise in abatements to the code enforcement division’s special project unit, which consists of three enforcement officers. He applauded them for the continued work and said he wants to see two more officers added to the team in the next fiscal year.
“It's sorely needed,” Gonzales said. “What we’re seeing is code enforcement responding to complaints raised by residents and ongoing issues in our community.”
Costs incurred by the city for abatement work — a total of $72,492 during the past month — will turn into property liens, essentially becoming debt payable to the city. Owners will need to pay off that debt or risk losing ownership of their property.
In other city news, the council negotiated a half million-dollar agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc., which previously came up with the city’s traffic-calming toolkit, to create what was termed an active transportation plan.
This system will guide improvements to the city’s transportation infrastructure during the next decade.
The council also approved an expansion of Community Action Partnership of Kern’s food bank in southeast Bakersfield. The plan is to spend $632,191 from a Community Development Block Grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.