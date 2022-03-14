City reopens applications for PSVS oversight committee following resignation

The city of Bakersfield has reopened recruiting for the Public Safety and Vital Services Citizens Oversight Committee after the resignation of one member.
Donalda Biscar has informed the city she wishes to resign from the committee, which tracks the city’s spending of Measure N funds, and the city is seeking a new member of the public for a three-year term.
To be eligible, applicants must live in the city and be over 18 years old.
Applications are available at bakersfieldcity.us/152/Serve-on-a-Board-Commission-or-Committee or at City Hall, located at 1600 Truxtun Ave.
Applications must be turned in by 5 p.m., April 22. Applications need to be turned in at the City Clerk’s Office within city hall.
For further information, call the City Clerk’s Office at 661-326-3767.