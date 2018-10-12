Some parking spaces on the first level of the 18th and Eye Parking Garage will be removed Saturday in order to improve the flow of traffic to the higher levels, according to Bakersfield Assistance Finance Director Randy McKeegan.
The first level spaces on the outer wall of the south side will remain; spaces on the inside will be removed.
A single space at the corner of the first level north side will also be removed.
McKeegan said the work was planned to take place Saturday morning. The parking garage will remain open during the construction.
“There won’t be as much congestion on that first ground area,” he said of the improvements.
Construction should finish by early afternoon on Saturday.
