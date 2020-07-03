The city of Bakersfield's Solid Waste Division has released the schedule for blue recycling container pickup for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Pickups are generally every other week, the city said in its weekly general information memo. The calendars also include information on what can go in the blue containers and how to participate in bulky item pickup.
You can check the schedule by entering your address on the Collection Services Lookup tool: https://bakersfieldcity.us/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=32493
