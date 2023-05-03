City releases more retail, restaurant survey results

The city last week released results of its first-ever restaurant and retail survey, to include not only what businesses people want to see in town, but a reel of which existing shops people most appreciate.
Some of the most desired retailers include the usual suspects: Ikea, Whole Foods, Nordstrom, Bass Pro Shops and REI. And for restaurants, a similar spread: Cheesecake Factory, Porto’s, Claim Jumper, Friday’s, In-N-Out.
Most of the listed shops have yet to make it to the “661,” but are commonly found in bigger hubs such as Los Angeles — something that troubles officials charged with protecting the city’s sales tax.
“I think there’s this understanding that not everyone has: the way we fix roads, the way we hire police officers — it’s through sales tax,” said Jenni Byers, assistant economic development director at city of Bakersfield.
Officials established the survey to create at low-cost a “baseline” on what the community wants, if it could have any business in town. The survey also tracks respondents’ ZIP codes to check for any patterns that could expose a part of town where people, without many retail options, are almost forced to take their proverbial shopping cart online or to another city.
“We wanted to get a baseline on how the community felt about the retailers we have here and the variety of our restaurants,” Byers said.
Officials plan to use their findings as part of a greater portfolio they will show to potential businesses and developers at the International Conference of Shopping Centers convention from May 21-23 in Las Vegas.
“We wanted to see who the community wanted, because then we’re able to get in front of some retailers and restaurants and show them who we are,” Byers said.
Many popular concerns, like The Cheesecake Factory and IKEA, require a minimum population, an adequate median income and specific proximity to any competition. Byers is confident the city of 400,000 has good chances to bring in many of the companies listed, explaining that Bakersfield is a rising market that offers a cheap alternative to its neighboring hub to the south.
“We were also curious as to which businesses we qualified for two (locations),” Byers said. “People are saying, ‘we want two Olive Gardens’ since the only one they have is on New Stine (Road) and it’s always packed.”
The survey also tallied the local shops that people liked the most. It’s been tough for small shops that don’t have the scale to weather three years of rocky business that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the spirit of small business appreciation week, officials are reaching out to the 23 stores that made the cut and thanking them for continuing to open their doors.
“Small businesses are the ones who invest the most back into the local economy,” Byers said. “They’re buying their supplies locally; everyone’s employed locally; they support the local soccer team — those dollars stay in the community.”
Sales tax is still generated from chain stores, especially through their employees, but there’s a major difference compared to locally owned shops. Close to $53 of every $100 spent at local businesses stays in local circulation, Byers pointed out, whereas $14 of chain store spending stays local.
In Your Wildest Dreams, a consignment store on F Street that was listed in the survey, is among the 20 percent of small businesses nationwide that actually have employees beyond the owners.
“We’re a one-of-a-kind shop out here,” said Dixie Brewer, owner of In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment. “There’s nothing like us out there.”
Brewer, who also chairs the Downtown Business Association, attributed the shop’s success to “keeping with times” and building out a space that is inviting to a younger, thrifty generation that has taken a shine to the second-hand market.
“We have new things, we have old things; we have collectibles, we have a little bit of everything,” Brewer said. “We’ve made ourselves a destination for the state and for every walk of life that comes through here.”