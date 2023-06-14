City records provided Wednesday shed new light on the two buildings proposed to make up the CityServe residential project underway on the west side of F Street just south of Golden State Avenue.
A site plan and project rendering, which were emailed by a city spokesman in response to a request Tuesday by The Californian, show the buildings will be of different sizes and different positional orientations. The documents also state the materials of which their exteriors will be made.
A CityServe spokeswoman noted Wednesday the rendering dates to March and that final drawings are expected to be released soon. She noted the project’s name has not been disclosed — it won’t be called CityServe, despite what’s shown in the rendering — and that some elements of the design are missing from the city’s official records.
Designed by Los Angeles-based architecture firm KTGY, the project will have a 43,775-square-foot building extending north and south along F Street. Immediately to the south of it will be a 26,696-square-foot building running east and west.
The plans also indicate that the building’s exterior will feature a combination of surfaces: stucco, metal siding and fiber-cement siding, along with vinyl windows.
CityServe said Tuesday the two buildings, both modular, have already been built and inspected as they await delivery from the Bay Area. It said site preparation work continues and that residents are expected to move into the 126 single-bedroom apartments (the site plan says 127) as soon as November but no later than early February.
A public unveiling of the project’s design is planned but has not yet been scheduled.