CityServe has proposed installation of two modular, four-story towers as part of an affordable housing project along F Street.

 Courtesy of city of Bakersfield

City records provided Wednesday shed new light on the two buildings proposed to make up the CityServe residential project underway on the west side of F Street just south of Golden State Avenue.

A site plan and project rendering, which were emailed by a city spokesman in response to a request Tuesday by The Californian, show the buildings will be of different sizes and different positional orientations. The documents also state the materials of which their exteriors will be made.

