Expect traffic delays and detours Saturday in the area of Truxtun Avenue and H Street as the city of Bakersfield begins work on the reconstruction of the intersection.
It will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the roads expected to be open in all directions by 7 p.m.
According to the city, during the first phase of reconstruction, traffic heading south on F Street will be detoured at 17th Street, and northbound traffic will be detoured at 16th Street.
During the second phase, the intersection of Truxtun Avenue and H Street will be reduced to right turns only.