The City of Bakersfield has received a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Financial Officers Association for the 20th consecutive year.
The award is for the city’s Fiscal Year 2019 budget submission.
The Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards Program was established in 1984 to encourage and assist state and local governments to prepare high quality budget documents.
Submissions are judged by members of the GFOA professional staff and outside reviewers with experience in public-sector budgeting.
In a weekly city memo, City Manager Christian Clegg congratulated city staff who worked on the budget, specifically Administrative Analyst Brianna Carrier and Assistant City Manager Chris Huot.
