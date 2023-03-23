City receives $1.5 million to improve street safety

The Bakersfield Public Works Department announced four major street projects Thursday as part of a $1.5 million state Highway Safety Improvement Program grant awarded earlier this week.
“Street and transportation safety remain an important priority for the city and the City Council,” City Manager Christian Clegg said. “These funds will help us complete several projects to make our roadways safer for everyone who uses them.”
Officials submitted the application last year. This money will pay for 90 percent of the street projects, with the city covering the remainder.
“And with the council’s new Multi-Modal Transportation & Traffic Safety Ad Hoc Committee providing guidance, we will continue to look for ways to support and implement projects like these and others moving forward,” Clegg said.
The money will become available in October and will be included in the 2023-24 city budget.
The projects receiving funding are:
• $807,030 for street medians at Jewetta Avenue between Hageman Road and Olive Drive; Hosking Avenue between Akers Road and Hughes Lane; multiple locations on Panama Lane.
• $288,450 for radar feedback signs in both directions at Christmas Tree Lane between Mt. Vernon Avenue and Columbus Street; Beech Street/30th Street between 24th and F streets; 21st Street between Oak and F streets; 18th Street between Oak and F streets; Sundale Avenue between La Puente Drive and New Stine Road; El Portero Lane between Planz Road and White Lane; Gasoline Alley Drive between Pacheco and Harris roads; Oleander Avenue between California Avenue and Brundage Lane.
• $198,540 for new traffic signal backplates with high visibility reflective backplates to improve safety at various intersections considered by the city to be collision-prone.
• $188,370 for flashing yellow beacons near existing crosswalks at Norris Elementary School (intersection of Old Farm Road and High Country Drive) and Stiern Middle School (intersection of Morning Drive and College Avenue) to enhance visibility and slow down traffic.