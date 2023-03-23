 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

City receives $1.5 million to improve street safety

The Bakersfield Public Works Department announced four major street projects Thursday as part of a $1.5 million state Highway Safety Improvement Program grant awarded earlier this week.

“Street and transportation safety remain an important priority for the city and the City Council,” City Manager Christian Clegg said. “These funds will help us complete several projects to make our roadways safer for everyone who uses them.”

Coronavirus Cases