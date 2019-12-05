The city of Bakersfield has announced a second possible location for a new 150-bed homeless shelter.
The new site, located at 601 Brown Street, is three blocks away from the Bakersfield Homeless Center and a mile and a half away from Calcot Limited, the original location proposed by the city.
The city is in the midst of purchasing a property that can be used for emergency beds for homeless individuals. Over the last several years, homelessness in Bakersfield has skyrocketed.
For the past few months, city officials have had a difficult time coming up with a place to put the shelter. At first, the city said Weill Park north of downtown would be the best spot before a public outcry nixed the option.
Then, the city said it wanted to purchase the 7.2-acre office complex for local cotton cooperative before another public outcry prompted the City Council to direct officials to find an alternative spot.
Although the city says Calcot could still ultimately be the location of the shelter, the city said on Thursday that the 1.9-acre warehouse site on Brown Street was also under consideration.
The city will hold two public meetings this month to receive comments on the locations.
The first meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, at Jerusalem Church located at 924 Cottonwood Rd.
The second meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Dec. 16, a MLK Community Center located at 1000 South Owens St.
Why always the eastside? why not the westside? southside? eastside should not bare the burden for a Community problem
I don’t see why the Calcot location would not be preferred. Industrial area, much larger which allows for more options (integrated services). I would prefer that the city continue to recommend the Calcot location and make the council take an actual vote. Their reasons for not approving the last time were pretty poor....
