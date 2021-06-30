City promotes new 'selfie spot'

The city of Bakersfield is promoting a new "selfie spot," which sports the well-known "Greetings from Bakersfield" postcard image.
It's on the Bakersfield Visitor Center, 515 Truxtun Ave. According to a city memo, one postcard is on the north side of the building, visible from Truxtun Avenue. The one on the side can be seen from the Amtrak station.
Visit Bakersfield is encouraging people to use the #VisitBakersfield on social media.
The selfie spots were produced by Elite Signs and Promotions of Bakersfield, the memo said.