The city of Bakersfield will hold a small celebration next Friday in commemoration of the completion of the 24th Street widening project.
City Manager Christian Clegg, Mayor Karen Goh, Councilman Andrae Gonzales, former Bakersfield Rep. Bill Thomas and other officials will be on hand to speak about the project, according to a news release from the city.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and public safety protocols in place, the ceremony will feature a limited number of participants.
Regardless, the widening project's completion is certainly noteworthy to frequent travelers through downtown Bakersfield.
One of the most visible undertakings of the Thomas Roads Improvement Program, major construction has been going on at various points along both 24th and 23rd streets since late 2018, with lane closures causing backups, delays in the completion process and nearby residents balking during much of the project’s duration.
The ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Beach Park, near the corner of 24th and Oak Streets.