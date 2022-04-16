City prepares to spend on downtown revitalization

Downtown Bakersfield will soon see a wave of public investment intended to make its neglected sections more welcoming and the area as a whole more financially attractive to housing developers.
The city has set aside $2 million for streetscape improvements expected to begin within months, like new trees, lighting, facades and sidewalks. Another $2 million is earmarked for a wider variety of investments, including direct reimbursements to help developers cover financial gaps.
The interventions are intended to pick up where the city's now-defunct redevelopment agency left off 10 years ago, promoting revitalization with tools like incentives and block-by-block upgrades that have helped breathe new life into other U.S. downtowns in recent decades.
City officials say work will start in areas where attention is needed most, on 18th and 19th streets between K and N streets, which would help bridge the gap in activity between downtown's commercial core and the upcoming Eastchester neighborhood.
It all sounds good to Miriam Alqaisi, who, with two wealthier local investors, purchased in December a 15,000-square-foot commercial building with a basement at the southeast corner of L and 19th streets.
For years, the building has had trouble keeping its storefronts occupied. But tenants Alqaisi said she has lined up to move in as soon as October range from a sign-maker to a sandwich shop to a combination bar-bookstore.
As the property manager, Alqaisi was pleased to hear there will be improvements like planting of trees along her block along 19th, which includes an adult bookstore, a pawn shop, a dive bar and a low-price hotel. She was even happier to hear the city aims to give the surrounding neighborhood some much-needed attention.
"I think that when nothing's happening — people have been trying to make something happen for so long — it's really easy to get so jaded and let something fade into the background," she said.
But things are happening, said Paul Saldaña, Bakersfield's economic and community development director: The city is finalizing three active projects where the city plans to make a significant difference downtown.
"It may seem quiet," he said, "but it's certainly not quiet behind the scenes."
In 2017, the City Council adopted a policy of doubling downtown's population to 10,000 by 2030. It voted in September to adopt an economic development strategy that included a downtown action plan promoted as providing a catalyst for investment and upgrades.
Councilman Andrae Gonzales, whose Ward 2 includes downtown, said he hears more often lately from developers considering one project or another, usually market-rate rental housing, some of it mixed-use with ground-floor retail below apartments.
He said work the city does on curbs, gutters, sidewalks, sewers and landscaping effectively lowers the costs developers have to shoulder if they want to move forward with renovations or demolition followed by new construction.
Infrastructure work like that is expensive, Gonzales said, and the most the city would contribute to a single project would generally be $25,000, because anything beyond that triggers a so-called living wage requirement that raises a project's construction costs.
He expects the city will have to invest additional money in the years ahead with the goal of encouraging people to get out downtown to walk, bicycle and dine out. "It's going to take us some time to get there," he said.
Design work is being done now for upcoming changes to 19th between L and N, Gonzales said. His hope is for the city to focus there then spread outward.
Other changes Gonzales said he'll urge the council to undertake soon are new security and safety requirements for owners of vacant properties and, as part of proposed General Plan amendments, looser rules on how many parking spaces developers have to provide and greater flexibility to build higher on a relatively small piece of land.
Neglected properties remain a particular irritant downtown, he said, because their owners seem to be counting on downtown's reemergence, "and yet they are not doing anything to help with the future success of downtown."
"They need to take responsibility for their buildings," Gonzales said.
Saldaña sees the city's new role as combining different types of assistance — "sprucing up" businesses in some cases while, in others, helping in the redevelopment of particular properties, which he declined to identify.
The city's investment in individual developments will vary depending on what's proposed and the total project cost relative to how it would impact the property's marketability, Saldaña said. Payments would be made only after a developer submits invoices with actual receipts, he added.
"Our approach is to try to fill a gap that helps the private investor, and sometimes that gap is minimal, sometimes that gap is a little bit more significant," Saldaña said. "Again, it depends on the overall size of their investment and how the city's participation in that would help." He added that sometimes city contributions can help landlords attain favorable financing rates.
Reactions have been positive among landlords Saldaña said he has spoken with about the city's intentions.
"Thus far there's been nothing but positive reception about the work that's being done downtown," he said.