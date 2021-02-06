The city of Bakersfield is again issuing COVID-19 Special Event Permits to businesses that allow them to set up operations outside in line with the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
According to the city's general information memo issued Friday, the permits are available with the lifting of the state's regional stay home order and return to the purple tier in the reopening plan.
The permits are valid throughout the duration of the city's Emergency Declaration, the memo said. The permits can allow for temporary closure of private parking lots and sidewalks and downtown public streets and sidewalks to set up operations outdoors.
Those interested can go to https://www.bakersfieldcity.us//civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?t=58856.27&BlobID=28688.