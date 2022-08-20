City Parks & Rec, BPAL offering after-school programs

The city of Bakersfield's Recreation & Parks Department’s community centers, along with the Bakersfield Police Activities League, are offering after-school programs for students.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center's programs (2:30 to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday) include homework assistance (daily), Build-A-Bike (Tuesday through Friday), academic enrichment (Monday and Wednesday) and game room activities (daily). A supervised weight room is offered to those ages 12 to 15.
The Silver Creek Community Center provides organized activities and allows students to play in the park on their own and come and go. It's available on school days Monday through Friday, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., except Wednesdays when it starts at 1:30 p.m.
BPAL provides tutoring, arts and crafts and field trips. Hours are 2 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Go to bakersfieldpal.org.
Each site is providing free snacks and dinner with a federal grant provided through the Kern County Superintendent of Schools. Here are the food times:
• BPAL, 301 E. 4th St., snack upon arrival and dinner at 5 p.m.
• MLK Jr. Community Center, 1000 S. Owens St., dinner at 3 p.m. and snack at 4 p.m.
• Silver Creek Community Center, 7011 Harris Road, dinner 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and snack from 4 to 4:30 p.m.