City Parks & Rec, BPAL offering after-school programs

Screen Shot 2022-08-20 at 2.21.28 PM.png

Teens enjoy a free meal.

 City of Bakersfield photo

The city of Bakersfield's Recreation & Parks Department’s community centers, along with the Bakersfield Police Activities League, are offering after-school programs for students.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center's programs (2:30 to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday) include homework assistance (daily), Build-A-Bike (Tuesday through Friday), academic enrichment (Monday and Wednesday) and game room activities (daily). A supervised weight room is offered to those ages 12 to 15.

