City opens trail, bridge connecting west Bakersfield to Kern River Bike Path

Bicyclists pedaled hard Friday on a new trail connecting west Bakersfield to the Kern River Bike Path after city staff opened the latest of what’s expected to be similar projects to come.

The 2.5-mile Stockdale River Ranch Multi-use Trail starts near Canterbury Road in the Stockdale River Ranch. It includes a 100-foot-long, 12-foot-wide steel truss bridge over the Cross Valley Canal.

Ishani Desai 

