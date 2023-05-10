 Skip to main content
City OKs study for new energy program, reviews 2022 police response times

City leaders on Wednesday approved a feasibility study on the potential cost and scope of a locally controlled energy supply program.

Titled a Community Choice Aggregation, the program installs a local agency that can buy and generate power for businesses and residents provided from local energy suppliers, including many clean energy sources.

