City officials: ADUs are a part of solving housing deficit

ADU homes

Eighty-four newly constructed homes in northwest Bakersfield include accessory dwelling units, which can house more people on a lot — a way officials hope can stave the city's ongoing housing deficit. 

 John Donegan / The Californian

Standing no taller than 16 feet, a throng of tiny titans have amassed across the state, including Bakersfield, and they seek your granny, a new neighbor or your kid after they graduate.

They’re called accessory dwelling units — sometimes referenced as granny flats — and have increasingly dotted the backyards and garages in major California cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, as a counter to the state’s continued housing deficit.

