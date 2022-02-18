​​City offices closed on Presidents Day

The city of Bakersfield’s administrative offices will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
The city’s offices will re-open as normal at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Trash and recycling services will not be impacted by the closure.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 231,871
Deaths: 2,101
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 186,146
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 80.09
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 86.74
Updated: 2/18/21