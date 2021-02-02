Don't dump your bulky waste on the side of a road; drop off your large items for free Saturday at two drive-thru locations set up by the city of Bakersfield.
The city's Solid Waste Division's events are from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kaiser Permanente Sports Village (northwest corner of Ashe and McKee roads) and the north side of the Panorama Drive and Columbus Street intersection (4200 Panorama Drive).
You can drop off regular household items that don't fit in your tan cart and recyclables that do not fit in your blue cart, including cardboard, paper, plastic containers, glass bottles (green, brown and clear) and metal.
Household hazardous waste, construction or demolition materials are not accepted.
People are asked to separate their blue and tan cart items before arriving to move the line as fast as possible. Everyone is asked to wear a mask as they unload their items.