The city of Wasco is speaking out against the high speed rail, saying the project will leave the city with millions of dollars worth of mitigation efforts.
The City Manager’s Office published a lengthy news release Wednesday detailing the many ways in which city leaders say the high speed rail is hurting the city.
One point of conflict, the city said, is the disposition of the former Wasco Labor Housing complex. While the city says the High Speed Rail Authority has funded the relocation of those who lived in the complex, the release claims Wasco has been left with the responsibility of demolishing the housing units to avoid blight.
The City Council penned a letter in May requesting the High Speed Rail Authority mitigate the condition of the complex. However, in July, the authority rejected the city’s request, saying a signed agreement between the city and the authority relieves the state agency of the responsibility to demolish the housing units.
Still, the city foresees a serious problem if it doesn't receive financial help for deconstructing the complex.`
“With no resolution from the Authority to mitigate the $5-6 million-dollar expense to demolish and clear the site necessary to remove the blight and reduce the burden on public safety, the City faces severe financial constraints to address the problem the Authority created and now refuses to address,” the city wrote in the release.
Later in the release, the city says the Authority has touted numerous cost savings but hasn't addressed the “high human health and environmental impacts, including social and economic impacts the project is having on the City of Wasco and its residents.”
In addition to the farm labor housing complex, the city said the Authority was seeking to discontinue Amtrak service in the city, forcing residents to use buses or cars if they want to ride on an Amtrak train to a location.
“By eliminating the City’s Amtrak station stop, and requiring Wasco residents to use bus connections to access any form of train travel, this project increases the vehicle miles traveled and overall travel times to our residents and increases greenhouse gas emissions by putting additional vehicles on the road,” the city wrote.
The city has created a webpage, www.cityofwasco.org/305/High-Speed-Rail-Impact-on-Wasco to document the impact of the high speed rail on the city.
(1) comment
Your tax dollars at work...
