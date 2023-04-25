 Skip to main content
City of Tehachapi selects new police chief

Richard Standridge, currently police chief in Bishop, has been tapped to fill the top job at Tehachapi Police Department.

The city of Tehachapi has chosen its new police chief.

In a news release Tuesday morning, the city said Richard Standridge — currently the chief of police for the city of Bishop — has been tapped to fill the top job at Tehachapi Police Department.

