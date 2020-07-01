The city of Tehachapi announced Wednesday afternoon it has canceled the fireworks display slated for Saturday, July 4.
The decision was made following the recommendations decreed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom in regard to outdoor fireworks displays in Kern County, according to the city's news release.
"This unfortunate decision took into consideration the cancellation of fireworks displays in surrounding communities in the San Joaquin Valley, eastern Kern County and Antelope Valley, leaving Tehachapi as the only remaining municipal fireworks display within 100 miles. The anticipated thousands of additional viewers converging on our small community to watch this display created additional public health and public safety concerns for our residents," wrote Key Budge, community engagement specialist for the city of Tehachapi.
According to the news release, the city hopes to work with its fireworks vendor and sponsors to hold the display at a later date.
Also, according to the Bear Valley Springs Community Service District, all Independence Day weekend activities have been canceled.
Wow. Americans have really become soft! " if I can't go drink, go to a theater and I have to eat at home for 3 weeks I'll go insane!" Let's see, Italy and Spain did it and so now they are free! Americans are inferior psychologically to the rest of the world who have flattened the curve?
What a sad state America is in! Buck up people. Stay home, wear a mask when you can't! Show some backbone!!
