City of McFarland seeks to convert library into police station

The city of McFarland is looking to replace its local library branch with a police headquarters.
In multiple letters to various Kern County officials, the McFarland City Council and other local leaders encourage the county to allow the McFarland branch of the Kern County Public Library to be converted into the headquarters for the McFarland Police Department.
“In recent years, the McFarland Police Department has grown in conjunction with the increase in city population,” City Manager and Police Chief Kenny Williams wrote in a Jan. 21 letter to David Couch. “While the law enforcement growth allows better (service) to the community, it also creates facility-related challenges as new officers and other staffing are added to the police department.”
The letter states MPD has 17 sworn staff and eight non-sworn staff. The city currently houses the Police Department at City Hall.
Williams claimed routine public safety procedures were being impeded by the department’s current situation. In the letter, he said all officers share a small workspace, with only one locker room serving all staff. He highlighted his contention that the lack of an emergency operation center in McFarland would negatively impact the community in the event of an earthquake.
The City Council’s efforts have gained support from the community. Only one person spoke in opposition to the conversion at a recent meeting, according to a letter the council sent the county. The McFarland Unified School District and Parks and Recreation District also support the city in the matter.
“I hate the idea of losing a public library, but at this point, I think converting that into a police station would be a net gain for the community,” said McFarland Unified Superintendent Aaron Resendez. “There’s no good option and so we’re trying to make the best option.”
Although the city has not come up with an alternative for the loss of its library, Resendez said the school district has offered to host the county’s “bookmobile,” a bus that has provided library services to far-flung areas of Kern County in the past.
The library was closed due to COVID-19 and its uneven hours since its reopening have diminished its use by the public, Resendez said. The schools in McFarland also have libraries of their own, which are available to students.
"The city continues to grow. There’s lots of new construction that’s happening within the city limits," Resendez continued. "As that grows, we’re going to need increased policing services … and right now, there literally is no room for the McFarland Police Department to grow."
Currently, the McFarland branch of the Kern County Library System is only open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.
The library has not yet made plans to leave the community.
“It’s important that we make sure our library services are available to everybody in the community,” said Kern County Library spokeswoman Jasmin Lobasso. “At this point, we have our library services available in McFarland. If anything changes, we will of course inform the public.”
The county has not signed off on the conversion, and it is unclear if library services could be transferred to another venue if the city is successful in its efforts.
“The board will have to consider their request moving forward,” Kern County spokeswoman Ally Triolo said in a text to The Californian, “but no considerations or discussions are being had at this time.”