A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit against the city of Delano and officers with the Delano Police Department that alleged the officers harassed and used physical force against four local high-school students last year while the teens were walking through a Delano neighborhood on their way to pick up prom passes.
The settlement, detailed in a news release from the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Southern California, calls for each of the students to receive between $30,000 and $35,000. The agreement also stipulates that Delano Police Department officers will receive training to emphasize that they are prohibited from arresting members of the public for asserting their First Amendment rights, the ACLU said.
"Although the unlawful arrest and excessive use of force continues to impact the students, this settlement agreement allows for some closure," said Stephanie Padilla, staff attorney at ACLU SoCal. "It also importantly recognizes the need to train officers that members of the community have a right to record them engaged in their official duties and that this, in and of itself, does not constitute cause for detainment or arrest."
The incident occurred on April 11, 2019 when the four students were walking toward the Wonderful College Prep Academy to pick up their prom passes, the release said. A police car pulled up alongside them as they walked and although they were not told to stop, an officer began asking them questions.
Some of the students asserted the right to remain silent and objected to the questioning, saying they had done nothing wrong. The police officers drove away, but when the students continued to cross the street the officers made a sudden U-turn and sped back, halting only a short distance from them. Two of the students began video recording the officers with their cell phones.
One of the officers slapped a phone out of a student’s hand and pulled him to the ground, according to the release. Another officer tackled a student. Both students were handcuffed.
While this was happening, another student, Pablo Simental, who was 17 at the time, stood to the side with his hands outstretched. He asked the officers why they were doing this to his friends. At that point an officer ran toward him at speed, body slammed him to the ground, and put on handcuffs so abrasively that Simental suffered pain for days, according to the ACLU.
Simental, who was the plaintiff in the lawsuit, was taken to the Delano police station and then Kern County Juvenile Hall where he was held for about eight hours before being released. He was not charged with a crime.
The Delano Police Department did immediately not respond Friday to a request for comment.
As part of the settlement agreement, the lawsuit will be dropped. The only violation any of the students were charged with was one of jaywalking. The city of Delano and its police department agreed to write a letter to the Kern County District Attorney and Kern County Superior Court recommending its dismissal.