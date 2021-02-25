The city of Bakersfield has updated its website to be more mobile friendly and keep up with modern internet habits.
Launched on Thursday, the redesigned website is easier to use and adds features that had previously been unavailable, the city said in a news release.
Located at bakersfieldcity.us, the city uses its website to update city residents on upcoming events, post official documents and allow people to pay fees, among other functions.
The redesign also allows users to sign up for email alerts for various subjects, which the city said in the release will increase transparency and help disseminate information to the public quickly.
“The new site was developed using the Engage 6 platform by website designer CivicPlus and represents more than just a fresh look,” the news release stated. “It demonstrates our commitment to making all city resources accessible to everyone.”