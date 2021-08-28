City of Bakersfield updates mobile app

The Bakersfield Mobile App has been updated with new features.
It is free to download on Apple (iOS), Android and Blackberry devices, and includes an updated app home screen with buttons linking to the most popular content on the city's website, including job openings, trash services and city news.
According to a city news release, highlights of the update include:
• Adding a service request option for deceased animals in city right of way and public spaces;
• Updated submenu options for reporting illegal dumping to deploy the appropriate resources more efficiently; and
• Directing abandoned shopping cart removal requests to Clean City Teams.
The city notes it has received and responded to an average of 1,500 service requests made through the app each month. The app has been downloaded nearly 17,000 times.