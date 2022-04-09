City of Bakersfield to hold bulky item drop-off

You can dispose of large trash items at the city of Bakersfield's next drop-off events, set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 12 at 4200 Panorama Drive and at the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village, 9001 Ashe Road.
More than 10,000 pounds of trash and recycling items were collected at the March pop-up events, according to a city memo.
Accepted items include furniture, mattresses, box springs, major appliances, electronics (e-waste: TVs, monitors, computers, printers, etc.), water heaters; and barbecue grills (no propane tanks).
Items that aren't accepted include propane tanks, construction materials/debris (including concrete), any item with refrigerant (A/C units, refrigerators, etc.), items weighing more than 300 pounds, household hazardous waste, liquid waste and hazardous materials.
The events are part of Bakersfield’s Clean City Initiative and are funded by the Public Safety & Vital Services Measure.