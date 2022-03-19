City of Bakersfield to hold 2 general plan workshops

The city of Bakersfield's Development Services, which is working on the General Plan Update, will hold two public feedback workshops this week.
The General Plan is the overall blueprint for community growth, housing, transportation and quality of life, according to a city memo.
The workshops will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Community House, 2020 R St., and from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Silver Creek Community Center, 7011 Harris Road.
Learn more about the General Plan Update at bakersfield2045.com. You can sign up for updates there and send feedback.