City of Bakersfield starts Adopt-a-Park program

Bakersfield announced Monday the start of its Adopt-A-Park program, which assigns vetted volunteers to specific parks around the city to help maintain them on a monthly basis.
The program to recruit individuals and groups is part of a greater goal to build a sense of communal accountability between residents and their public spaces.
“Park adopters serve as key community representatives for their park by organizing a community-based volunteer group and making an ongoing commitment to improving their park,” a city news release stated.
Those interested must apply online or over the phone with city officials. Anyone can apply: Individuals, community groups, service clubs, schools, faith-based organizations, neighborhood associations and youth groups can become adopters, among others.
If one’s application is approved, they then agree to a one-year commitment, to complete 16 hours a month of community service in their assigned park. An orientation process through the Bakersfield Park Rangers is required before one can volunteer.
Typical work can include raking leaves, spreading mulch, culling weeds and planting flowers, among similar tasks. City officials will provide necessary tools, training and other forms of support in the park maintenance. Three months of consecutive inactivity can lead to a volunteer’s termination.