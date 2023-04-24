 Skip to main content
City of Bakersfield starts Adopt-a-Park program

Martin Luther King Jr. Park in east Bakersfield is seen during the golden hour. The park, located on South Owens Street, will be a major focus of funding and improvements from the city of Bakersfield. Residents can also volunteer to adopt a park.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Bakersfield announced Monday the start of its Adopt-A-Park program, which assigns vetted volunteers to specific parks around the city to help maintain them on a monthly basis.

The program to recruit individuals and groups is part of a greater goal to build a sense of communal accountability between residents and their public spaces.

