City of Bakersfield seeks input on redrawing of ward boundaries

Every 10 years, U.S. census data is used to redraw Bakersfield City Council ward boundaries. The City Council is now seeking public input on how these boundaries should be drawn, according to a news release on Friday.
The city has a form on a redistricting website, bakersfieldcity.us/819/Ward-Redistricting that explains the factors the city is looking at in the redrawing of its boundaries, including keeping communities of interest together.
The city defined a community of interest as a group of people in the same geographically definable area who share common social and economic interests, including examples such as senior citizens, LGBTQIA+ communities, college students living near campus, residents who share a common language and people who use the same transportation system, according to the city news release.
Comments can be provided through the city’s website, and there will also be a virtual workshop at 6 p.m. Dec. 8.