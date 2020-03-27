The city of Bakersfield is closing basketball, tennis and pickleball courts in public parks in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
While the parks themselves will remain open, the city said Friday that members of the public would not be allowed to use the courts, in a closure that will be in effect until further notice.
The city said signs will be posted around the courts, and the rims of basketball hoops at courts without fences will be removed to prevent people from using them.
In a news release the city advised residents to also avoid touching the playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment, picnic tables and benches at public parks.
The decision was made to limit social gatherings and promote social distancing, the city said in the release.
(1) comment
Good idea!
