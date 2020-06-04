On the seventh night of demonstrations in downtown Bakersfield, Mayor Karen Goh said the city would attempt to address issues that have brought protesters to the streets. But whether the city’s promised action goes far enough remains to be seen.
“The city of Bakersfield is deeply saddened by the death of George Floyd and actions taken by the Minneapolis police officers involved,” Goh wrote in an email. “Bakersfield city leaders have interacted with community members, listening to their feedback and concerns on the topic. Protesters have specified they want adoption of eight policies identified in the #8CantWait campaign.”
The #8CantWait campaign refers to eight policies national advocates say reduce police violence by 72 percent. Policies include banning chokeholds, requiring police engage in de-escalation techniques, issuing warnings before shooting, exhausting all alternatives before shooting, intervening when other officials are engaged in excessive force, limiting force that can be used in certain situations, requiring comprehensive reporting, along with banning shooting at moving vehicles.
Some initial actions the city will take regarding police policies and protocols include:
• Reviewing the #8CantWait policies as part of its broader commitment to ensure officers use best practices to reduce violence.
• Increasing communication with the public to clarify initiatives implemented, as well as those areas still in progress.
• Outlining policing policies and trainings that are currently in place.
• Issuing a statement about race having no impact on decision making in the city's policies and policing practices.
• Continue listening to and collecting community input on the issue.
• Invite community leaders to convene and review requests from the community and create an action plan for addressing those requests.
"We continue to welcome community input and dialogue as together we seek to build a community where there is equality and justice for all," Goh wrote.
On Thursday, protesters hoped to reestablish a peaceful tone.
The evening started with a prayer vigil held by the local radio station 100.1.
About 100 to 150 people gathered in front of the Bakersfield Police Department at around 7 p.m. to continue demonstrations sparked nationwide following the Memorial Day death of Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis law enforcement. Local protesters braved 100-degree temperatures and potential retaliation.
Some local demonstrations over the past week have been peaceful while others contentious.
Two protesters have been hit by vehicles during protests, while the car of another was burned up after racial slurs were scribbled on its doors. There have also been pockets of vandalism downtown.
One group, Next Step Bakersfield, has emerged as a calming force, however. The group hopes to maintain the peaceful nature of protests and keep the message focused on the nationwide injustices brought to light by Floyd's death.
Even less than 24 hours after one man was severely injured after being hit by a car on California Avenue Wednesday evening, local organizers said they wanted to keep demonstrations peaceful.
After initially saying the driver of the vehicle was cleared of wrongdoing, the Bakersfield Police Department reversed course Thursday, saying the case remained open as more community members came forward on social media “regarding their beliefs and statements that the pedestrian in this incident was struck intentionally.”
“After the events that happened last night, we just wanted to clarify the message and reiterate that we are here for George Floyd as well as Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery,” said Jae, associate director of Next Step, who identified himself only by a pseudonym because he worried about reprisals for his activism. “The murder that happened to them is unfair, and we just want to make it known that that’s what this is for. It’s for Black Lives Matter. It’s not to be rioting. It’s not to have people be against people.”
Cities across the country have grappled with ways to end demonstrations, with several mayors promising to make changes. In Bakersfield, protests show no sign of slowing down.
For one Bakersfield resident, the protests resembled those that occurred in the not-so-distant past.
Marvin Brown, 65, said his family had traveled with the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s.
“This is the worst pandemic ever,” he said, referring to the country’s history of racism. “It’s a virus that’s been going on for the last 400 years and we haven’t found a cure for it yet.”
On Thursday, Brown was accompanied by his 8-year-old granddaughter. While many of the protesters are young people, Brown said the city’s older residents were there in spirit.
He hoped the protesters realized they were part of something bigger than themselves.
“They don’t realize this has become a movement,” he said. “The days of the protest have gone by.”
As of The Californian print deadline, 150 to 200 protesters marched city streets chanting and campaigning for social justice and equal rights.
