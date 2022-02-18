City of Bakersfield plans third hearing for ward redistricting

The Bakersfield City Council announced a third public hearing to discuss ward redistricting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, at City Council Chambers at City Hall South.
City officials plan to update the public on the redistricting process involving ward boundaries and reserve 30 minutes to give public input on the process.
The city is planning a total of five hearings.
Interested parties can submit comments orally, in writing at the public meeting or send them to the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall South, which is located at 1600 Truxtun Ave., or by e-mail at city_clerk@bakersfieldcity.us prior to the public hearing.
City staff’s presentation is available at the city’s website, www.bakersfieldcity.us/819/Ward-Redistricting.