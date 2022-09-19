City of Bakersfield on a mission to develop more affordable housing

Bakersfield's housing crisis, a microcosm of the crisis happening across much of California, has had city leaders working toward solutions for years.
At a special meeting of the Budget and Finance Committee of the Bakersfield City Council, the three committee members, along with several city staff and members of the public, met Monday at City Hall North to bring everyone up to speed on the latest progress.
By the end of the meeting, it appeared the city could add more than 500 housing units if a trust fund designed to spark new construction works as planned.
"The word for me this year has been 'accelerate,'" Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, chairman of the committee, said at the meeting. "How do we continue to accelerate the work?
"We know when it comes to affordable housing, there is a crisis in our community," Gonzales said. "We know that by the numbers, and we know it by the experiences of people who are sharing their stories."
In July 2021, the City Council adopted a resolution to establish the Affordable Housing Trust Fund as a tool to use local funds to leverage and attract additional outside resources to increase the pool of financing for construction of affordable housing.
Then last spring the city released its first notice of funding availability — approximately $11 million in a combination of federal, state and local dollars — to solicit proposals from qualified applicants to develop affordable housing in a variety of forms throughout the community.
Over the next several weeks, 14 applications were submitted by nine applicants requesting some $24 million to build or rehabilitate 548 housing units.
The applications were reviewed and scored by three city staff members, using a specific set of criteria.
"The list before you today advances approximately $10 million in recommendations for these projects," Paul Saldaña, the city's director of economic and community development, told the three committee members, which also include City Councilmen Ken Weir and Eric Arias.
"I'm always reminded of a conversation that I had with one of the families, a single mother of two who was going into the L Street apartments," Arias said.
One of the woman's daughters was 2 when the family was placed on the waiting list, he said. The girl was 12 when they finally moved in.
"To my colleague's point, we are in a crisis, not only as a city but on the individual family level," Arias said.
Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg spoke about the need to streamline the process and make it as efficient as possible, all while maintaining transparency and keeping the necessary checks and balances in place.
The 2021-22 funding recommendations vary greatly, from eight one-bedroom rental units located at an infill lot at 800 S. Baker St. to 37 units for low- and moderate-income families for homeownership in northeast Bakersfield.
An 85-unit housing complex at Baker and Kentucky streets in Old Town Kern received a recommendation, as did the construction of 150 units for seniors on a 5.94-acre parcel at 4215 Letzring Lane in south Bakersfield.
Only a week ago, the Housing Authority of the County of Kern, along with the city of Bakersfield, celebrated the grand opening of a senior apartment complex three years in the making in downtown Bakersfield.
Located at 22nd and Q streets, the latest addition to the city's affordable housing supply is made up of 19 units for seniors 62 and older who earn $1,300 or less per month.
The item under discussion at Monday's meeting was informational only, so the committee simply received and filed the presentation.
Each project will be vetted separately, Saldaña said, when they come back to the full City Council.
"The council will see each of these projects in the future," he said.
Those that did not make the cut this time around may get a second look if they are able to improve upon their proposals.
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.