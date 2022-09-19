 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of Bakersfield on a mission to develop more affordable housing

IMG_8001.jpg

Stephen Pelz, executive director of the Housing Authority of Kern County, credits the city of Bakersfield for stepping up with the first investment that helped make possible the 22nd Street Lofts, an affordable housing project downtown, during a ribbon-cutting last week. On Monday, a city finance committee received recommendations on how to spend more than $10 million on similar types of developments.  

 Perry Smith / The Californian

Bakersfield's housing crisis, a microcosm of the crisis happening across much of California, has had city leaders working toward solutions for years.

At a special meeting of the Budget and Finance Committee of the Bakersfield City Council, the three committee members, along with several city staff and members of the public, met Monday at City Hall North to bring everyone up to speed on the latest progress.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases