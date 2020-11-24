After you fry up that turkey or cook up a storm, the city of Bakersfield wants you to avoid pouring your used cooking oil and grease down the pipes.
The city is holding its holiday grease collection from Nov. 30 to Jan. 8.
Residents are asked to collect their used products in sealed containers and drop them off for free at the city of Bakersfield Wastewater Treatment Plant 3, 6901 McCutchen Road and North of the River Sanitary District Main Office, 204 Universe Ave.
The hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The event is closed Dec. 24 and 25, and Jan. 1.