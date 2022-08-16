 Skip to main content
City of Bakersfield looking for members for Keep Bakersfield Beautiful committee

A volunteer group with the World Mission Society Church of God's works with Keep Bakersfield Beautiful to clean up downtown Bakersfield.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The Bakersfield City Council is currently looking for a member to serve on the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee (KBBC) due to the resignation of Edward Robinson, the Ward 5 alternate whose term expires November 2024.

Ward 5 Councilman Bruce Freeman will nominate a resident from within the city of Bakersfield. The applicants for this recruitment will confirmed by a majority vote of the full City Council.

