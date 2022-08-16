City of Bakersfield looking for members for Keep Bakersfield Beautiful committee

The Bakersfield City Council is currently looking for a member to serve on the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee (KBBC) due to the resignation of Edward Robinson, the Ward 5 alternate whose term expires November 2024.
Ward 5 Councilman Bruce Freeman will nominate a resident from within the city of Bakersfield. The applicants for this recruitment will confirmed by a majority vote of the full City Council.
The open term for the committee runs concurrent with Freeman's, which expires in November 2024.
The KBBC recommends programs and activities to improve the ecological and aesthetic value of Bakersfield through the proper handling of solid waste, litter control and prevention, beautification, education and the recruitment of volunteers who will make a positive difference in our community, according to a city news release.
Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 1600 Truxtun Ave., or at the city’s website, and should be returned to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Sept. 7.
For further information and assistance, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 661-326-3767.