City of Bakersfield launches 2021-22 budget process

The city of Bakersfield is gearing up to establish its budget for fiscal year 2021-22, and departments will soon begin presenting their proposed budgets.
During the 5:15 p.m. Wednesday City Council meeting, the city manager's office and finance staff are slated to present an overview of the budget, which would start July 1, according to a city memo.
Then May 10 and June 7, individual departments will talk about their proposed budgets before the final document is to be adopted at the June 16 council meeting.
The city memo said all the budget presentations will be added to the city's budget webpage after they are made to the City Council. Meetings will be livestreamed on the city's website and aired on KGOV.