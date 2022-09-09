City of Bakersfield issues traffic alerts

The city of Bakersfield shared several alerts late Friday afternoon regarding several road improvement projects.
Real Road is scheduled to be flagged for one-way directional traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. A single lane will remain open with flaggers to direct traffic. This closure is needed for the installation of falsework.
Stockdale Highway will be closed in both directions between McDonald Way and North Stine Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday to Wednesday. The closure is needed for the removal of falsework.
During the closure, residents can detour around the work zone by using McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or exit the neighborhood, according to city officials. All other traffic will be routed around the area using Oak Street and California Avenue.
Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all lanes on the northbound side of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58. The closures will take place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Monday to Thursday. The closures are needed for the installation of falsework.
During the closures, motorists will be detoured to exit at Ming Avenue, travel west to Wible Road, then north on Wible Road to California Avenue and west on California, where they can re-enter the on-ramp for the northbound lanes of Highway 99 or the southbound side of Highway 99 if headed to the eastbound lanes of Highway 58.
A pavement rehabilitation project on California Avenue between Union Avenue and Washington Street is set to begin Monday.
The work for this project will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, Monday through Friday. The project is expected to be completed by Dec. 16.
Traffic delays are expected as a result of this work. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes, or to allow for extra travel time through the area and to use caution when doing so.