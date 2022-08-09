City of Bakersfield issues traffic advisories

Starting 8 p.m. Thursday, the Stockdale Highway off-ramp for the southbound lanes of Highway 99 will be closed permanently, according to a city of Bakersfield news release.
Motorists are being directed to use the off-ramps at California Avenue or White Lane.
A one-block stretch of Merrimac Avenue between Evelyn Drive and Fambrough Drive will be closed to traffic in both directions starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, the city announced Tuesday afternoon.
The closure is required to complete the removal and replacement of an existing cross gutter in the area and expected to be in effect until 3 p.m. Friday.
During the closure detours will be in place. Eastbound traffic on Merrimac Avenue will be detoured south onto Evelyn Drive, then east on Ivan Avenue and then north on Fambrough Drive to Merrimac. Westbound traffic will be detoured south onto Fambrough, then west on Ivan Drive and finally either north or south on Sandra Drive.