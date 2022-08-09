 Skip to main content
City of Bakersfield issues traffic advisories

Slide Traffic Alert

Starting 8 p.m. Thursday, the Stockdale Highway off-ramp for the southbound lanes of Highway 99 will be closed permanently, according to a city of Bakersfield news release.

Motorists are being directed to use the off-ramps at California Avenue or White Lane.

