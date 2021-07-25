City of Bakersfield improves park's accessibility structures

The city of Bakersfield has been constructing new structures at many parks; much of the renovations include adding amenities that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The five parks include Patriots Park, Grissom Park, Wilson Park, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park and Siemon Park. Construction began in May and is complete for Patriots Park, Grissom Park and Wilson Park, said Frank Hinojosa, a park supervisor with the Bakersfield Recreation & Parks Department.
“We want everyone to be able to enjoy our parks without impediments,” said Joseph Conroy, the public information officer with the city of Bakersfield in an emailed statement. “By improving access to our parks and other amenities, our entire population — and our many visitors — will be able to more easily appreciate and enjoy outdoor opportunities and facilities.”
The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 prohibits discrimination based on a disability. Public spaces must meet certain standards to be compliant with the ADA.
Renovations for all five parks include completely uprooting the parking lots' asphalt and drawing in parking spaces for people with disabilities, Hinojosa said. The whole process began in May and contractor Nagel Earthworks, a local company, is overseeing the improvements.
Other ADA-compliant structures include a new access ramp that leads directly to the park. Some other construction includes paving a service road for employees.
“The improved access created through this project will allow more of our population and many visitors to enjoy these great facilities,” Conroy said in an emailed statement. “Accessible parking ensures that persons with a disability or a mobility issue have a more accommodating and unobstructed path, which may shorten their travel distance to a park amenity.”
The five parks were chosen for the repairs because age had caused structures there to deteriorate and crumble, Hinojosa said. The city of Bakersfield also took the opportunity to update accessibility structures within these areas, Hinojosa added.
Total cost for the project is $525,455.59, which is funded through Measure N, Hinojosa said. Measure N was a 2018 ballot measure that increased the sales tax rate by one percent. Voters approved the measure, and it will provide around $58 million annually to address public safety issues.
Currently, improvements are underway at Martin Luther King Jr. Park and renovations in Siemon Park have not been started.
Work at Martin Luther King Jr. will be completed within the next two to three weeks and renovations of Siemon Park will begin soon after, Hinojosa said.
More evaluations will be conducted to determine if other parks need updates. Officials are examining Kern River Parkway as the next site for renovations.
Making spaces more accessible for people experiencing disabilities is key for inclusivity, said Warren Schulz, the operations director of the Wounded Heroes Fund. The Wounded Heroes Fund helps acclimate veterans into society.
“It makes them feel welcome,” Schulz said. “It makes them feel safe. It makes them feel like they are part of the community and not being forgotten about.”