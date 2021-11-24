You have permission to edit this article.
City of Bakersfield hosting fifth annual Christmas tree lighting Saturday

Christmas Tree Lighting10

Santa and Mrs. Claus greet the crowd during the fourth annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday at Centennial Plaza in front of Mechanics Bank Arena.

 Nick Ellis / For The Californian

The city of Bakersfield is hosting its fifth annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Saturday at Centennial Plaza in front of Mechanics Bank Arena.

Mayor Karen Goh and members of the City Council are expected to speak during the event, followed by the official lighting of the tree by Goh.

The event is set to begin at 4:30 p.m., and will feature live music, as well, according to city organizers, who noted, "Santa is expected to arrive after 5 p.m., with the tree lighting set to follow shortly after his arrival."

This event is free and open to the public.

