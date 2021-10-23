You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of Bakersfield holding free Halloween events

20201031-bc-hallaween (copy)

Anxious youngsters look on during the drive-thru Hal"LAW"een, hosted by the Bakersfield Police Department at Beach Park, in 2020. The 2021 event will be in the parking lot of Bakersfield City Hall North.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The city of Bakersfield and its departments are holding various free Halloween events, according to the city's weekly information memo.

They include:

• The Bakersfield Police Department's HalLAWeen from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the City Hall North parking lot, 1600 Truxtun Ave.

• A Halloweentown trick-or-treat safe zone event from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1000 S. Owens St.

• Halloween Trunk or Treat followed by a free movie in the park. The event put on by the Recreation and Parks Department will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Silver Creek Community Center, 7011 Harris Road. "The Addams Family" movie will follow.

Coronavirus Cases