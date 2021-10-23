City of Bakersfield holding free Halloween events

The city of Bakersfield and its departments are holding various free Halloween events, according to the city's weekly information memo.
They include:
• The Bakersfield Police Department's HalLAWeen from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the City Hall North parking lot, 1600 Truxtun Ave.
• A Halloweentown trick-or-treat safe zone event from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1000 S. Owens St.
• Halloween Trunk or Treat followed by a free movie in the park. The event put on by the Recreation and Parks Department will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Silver Creek Community Center, 7011 Harris Road. "The Addams Family" movie will follow.