City of Bakersfield Historic Preservation Commission seeking a member

The Bakersfield City Council is looking for someone to serve a three-year term on the Historic Preservation Commission, due to the expiration of Stephen Humphreys’ term.
Members of the Historic Preservation Commission are nominated and appointed by the City Council.
The Historic Preservation Commission reviews applications for cultural resource designations and historic districts; presides and conducts public hearings on designation applications; and makes recommendations to the City Council.
Additionally, the commission reviews and comments on applications that may be referred to the commission by the city’s Planning Commission or the City Council.
Applicants are advised that a Statement of Economic Interests form and a Health and Safety Code Section 33130 California Redevelopment Law Disclosure Statement will be required upon assuming office.
Members must be residents of the city, however, not of a specific ward, throughout their three-year term.
Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 1600 Truxtun Avenue, or on the city’s website, and should be returned to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. April 13.
For further information and assistance regarding this appointment, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 661-326-3767.