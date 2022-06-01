City of Bakersfield hires new assistant city manager

The city of Bakersfield on Wednesday announced the hiring of Scott Andrews as its newest assistant city manager, according to a city news release.
Andrews' resume includes 19 years working in municipal governments, according to city officials. His most recent role was city manager of Covington, Georgia.
He also previously served as the assistant city administrator for Smyrna, Georgia, and as the economic development director in Sugar Hill, Georgia. He also served in in numerous leadership roles in Temple, Florida from 2003-14.
He starts his new role June 27.