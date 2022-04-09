City of Bakersfield eyes ordinance for catalytic converter theft crackdown

The city of Bakersfield is considering an ordinance that would help law enforcement crack down on the number of catalytic converter thefts, which have skyrocketed in recent years.
The proposed municipal ordinance would allow prosecutors to charge a thief with a misdemeanor if the perpetrator has multiple catalytic converters without proper documentation of ownership, said City Councilman Eric Arias, chairman of the Safe Neighborhoods & Safety Relations Committee and co-creator of the proposed measure.
“It’s going to give the police another tool to be able to do something with people in possession of (catalytic converters),” Councilman Chris Parlier, who is working with Arias on the committee to create the ordinance, said during a phone interview Friday. “Right now, it's difficult.”
Arias said the language of the ordinance has not been finalized, adding he has submitted the proposed text to the city attorney’s office, which will help with that process.
State law allows cities to enact their own ordinances if they do not conflict with California law. Parlier said the entire process is estimated to take two to three months.
Kern County Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said via email no specific penal code exists to charge a suspect with specifically stealing a catalytic converter. Typically, charges such as petty theft, grand theft or possession of stolen property are considered.
This proposal was created with input from Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry, Arias added. Police face difficulties apprehending suspects because officers can only arrest a person on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter if the thief is caught in the act, he noted.
Pilfering this car part can happen within one to two minutes, Arias added.
“It's near impossible to actually hold (thiefs) accountable,” Arias said, while noting this ordinance was inspired by a similar one passed by the city of Artesia in Los Angeles County.
Robert Pair, spokesman for the Bakersfield Police Department, said via email the agency could not comment on the possible effectiveness of the ordinance because the specific details have not been finalized.
“We continue to leverage our resources, through partnerships with local, area and state law enforcement to disrupt the demand side of this issue as well as arresting those responsible for the actual theft,” Pair wrote. “However, when the potential criminal consequences are outweighed by the fiscal gains of the criminals, this becomes a very difficult issue to combat.”
Pair said the agency received 468 reports of catalytic converter thefts since the beginning of this year. This number is consistent with the same number of thefts from January 2021 to March 2021, according to data provided by the BPD.
Bakersfield matches the nationwide trend of rising catalytic converter thefts. In 2019, there were 179. Pair said there were 561 thefts in 2020. Last year, there were 2,224, according to BPD data.
“The volume of theft alone makes this a difficult problem to combat,” Pair wrote.
Adopting a new ordinance will not fully address catalytic converter thefts, Arias said. He seeks to add more resources for the Kern County District Attorney’s Office and the Bakersfield Police Department to ensure the enforcement of the ordinance.
Arias referred the ordinance to the Safe Neighborhoods & Community Relations Committee at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Parlier said the municipal ordinance will be finalized and approved in the committee, and then presented to the entire council for a vote.
Parlier said enforcement would take effect if it's approved by the City Council.