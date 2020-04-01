The city of Bakersfield is extending precautionary measures put in place to limit exposure to the new coronavirus until May 1.
The measures will impact two City Council meetings that are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, as well as at City Hall North.
A 3:30 p.m. council meeting on April 8 will not be open to the public, the city announced Wednesday. The city typically holds an afternoon meeting to conduct workshops or debate items at length before holding a more formal council meeting at 5:15 p.m. during which items are typically voted on.
The 5:15 p.m. meeting will have limited public access, but members of the public will be able to watch both meetings online or on television.
Public comments may be submitted in advance to city_clerk@bakersfieldcity.us or submitted via voicemail to 661-326-3100. Voicemail messages must be shorter than three minutes and be received earlier than 4 p.m. the day of the meeting.
In addition, some offices at City Hall North will also be closed. Licensing and permitting conducted by the City Treasurer will need to take place over the phone or online. The service window at the first floor of the building will be closed.
To conduct business with the treasury, call 661-326-3767 or visit bakersfieldcity.us.
The Development Service permit center, as well as the Fire, Public Works and Water Resources departments will remain open; however, some new protocols have been put in place to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Other precautions, like the postponement and canceling of events at local parks, will also be extended to May 1.
