The city of Bakersfield has declared a local emergency and reduced staffing to essential levels following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide stay-at-home order.
In a news release sent out at around 11 p.m. Thursday, the city announced City Manager Christian Clegg had issued an emergency declaration for Bakersfield. The declaration must be ratified by the City Council, which is next scheduled to meet on Wednesday.
The city noted in the release that essential police and fire services were not expected to be impacted by the declaration, and the Public Works department would also remain operational.
City buildings that house essential services will stay open, the city said, although it encouraged the public to conduct business with the city over the phone or by email.
“If your business can wait,” the city wrote in the release. “Please do so.”
The precautionary measures will remain in effect until at least April 14, the city said in the release.
Services that will not be impacted include:
- The Wednesday City Council Meeting is planned to take place as originally scheduled with an abbreviated agenda.
- Police response
- Fire response
- Water
- Wastewater
- Solid Waste
- Streets
- Rapid Response Teams
- Fleet support to health and safety services
- Technology support to health and safety services
Regular updates on the city’s response to COVID-19 can be found at www.bakersfieldcity.us/covid19
The only person that should be locked down in jail without access to anyone iis Gavin Newsom.
Why are they charging for the testing for coronavirus when we are in a national emergency and all federal dollars should be covering the cost of these tests this practice will impede people from coming in testing that’s not something we need
What about parks? Also, why is our worthless county government officials not releasing the city locations of the infected residents. Gee, this would only be critical information to determine if others of us are at risk for being in proximity to these cases.
"Our worthless county government officials" You know, these are difficult times and making such an asinine remark doesn't help a soul. There may be a reason the names and locations cannot legally be disclosed. A crisis like the current one brings out the best and worst in people. CASE IN POINT. Please let us know where you are so we won't have to be near a small brain person.
duh....HIS COMMENTS ARE RIGHT ON...COUNTRY IS STAFFED BY IMPOTENT FACELESS BUREAUCRATS!
Right on!
Ever heard of HIPPA? You can't disclose private medical info. Some nut might show up to murder you.
